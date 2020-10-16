By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — The person accused of shooting and killing a young man in the parking lot of the Monroeville Mall has turned himself in.
Lawrence Murphy, 20, turned himself in to police on Friday and is in the Allegheny County Jail. Police issued an arrest warrant earlier this week and charged Murphy with criminal homicide and weapons violations.
On Oct. 7, 20-year-old Saheed Gayle was shot and killed outside the Party City store at the Monroeville Mall.
The Monroeville police chief said the attack appeared to be targeted and the people involved knew each other. The shooting was captured on video.
The mall has been the scene of gunfire before. In September 2019, two men were charged after shots were fired in the parking lot outside a movie theater.
In April 2019, two groups of males began fighting and the brawl spilled out of the Macy’s department store entrance, where one person pulled a gun and fired about 10 shots. No injuries were reported but the mall was evacuated.
