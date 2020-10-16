Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say two men are in stable condition after a shooting on Mt. Washington.
On Friday around 8 p.m., police responded to a report of two possible gunshot victims inside a vehicle in the 300 block of Birmingham Avenue in Carrick. Police on the scene found the two victims inside a vehicle that had bullet holes and a window shot out.
Police say one man was shot in the arm, while the other received a graze wound. The victims told police that they were shot in the 400 block of Meridian Street near Olympia Park in Mt. Washington.
Police are investigating.
