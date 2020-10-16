HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The varsity boys’ soccer team at North Catholic High School has been ordered to quarantine after a possible coronavirus exposure at a recent game.

According to the Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese, all 27 people involved with the team will quarantine for 14 days. The student-athletes will continue classes online.

“I am confident in the success of our remote synchronous learning program that these students will continue to be educated while at home and staying safe. We hope to see them on the field soon,” North Catholic Principal Michael Palcsey said in a statement.

The school has no reports at this time of anyone feeling ill.

They are working with the Allegheny County Health Department and say a closure of the school building is not warranted.

