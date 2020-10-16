HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
Humane officers say the cats were found living in “excessive amounts of cat waste.”
Filed Under:Animal Cruelty, Local TV, North Huntingdon Township, Ross Guidotti, Westmoreland County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County man is facing 80 counts of cruelty to animals after humane officers found dozens of cats, some of them dead, in a house in deplorable conditions.

According to investigators, more than 70 cats were removed from Matthew Jacobs’ home in North Huntingdon. Some of them have been put down due to their extreme medical state.

(Image Provided by Frankie’s Friends Cat Rescue)

North Huntingdon Police have filed a total of 80 counts against Jacobs, including 64 felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals involving torture and nine counts of animal cruelty.

Humane officers say the cats were found living in “excessive amounts of cat waste.” All were malnourished and infested with fleas.

(Image Provided by Frankie’s Friends Cat Rescue)

Multiple dead kittens were also found inside the home.

