By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County man is facing 80 counts of cruelty to animals after humane officers found dozens of cats, some of them dead, in a house in deplorable conditions.
According to investigators, more than 70 cats were removed from Matthew Jacobs’ home in North Huntingdon. Some of them have been put down due to their extreme medical state.
North Huntingdon Police have filed a total of 80 counts against Jacobs, including 64 felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals involving torture and nine counts of animal cruelty.
Humane officers say the cats were found living in “excessive amounts of cat waste.” All were malnourished and infested with fleas.
Multiple dead kittens were also found inside the home.
