By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry reports that the unemployment rate was down 2.3% in September, to 8.1%.
According to the department, Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force increased by 52,000 over the month and the unemployment count fell by 141,000 while employment rose by 194,000.
Over the past five months, Pennsylvania has been able to recover 54.2% of the nonfarm jobs lost in March and April.
The September 2020 unemployment rate was an increase of 4.4% compared to September 2019.
Compared to the national unemployment rate, Pennsylvania was slightly higher than that 7.9% across the United States.
The full report and more information can be found on the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry’s website.
