By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Gov. Tom Wolf has vetoed a bill that would have loosened coronavirus restrictions for bars and restaurants.
House Bill 2513 would have allowed increased occupancy beyond 50 percent, let people buy a drink without buying food and allowed customers to sit at the bar.
However, Gov. Wolf says signing it would endanger public health by letting places open up to full indoor capacity.
The bill passed overwhelmingly in the state House and Senate, which could try to override the veto.
