By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ERIE, Pa. (KDKA) — President Donald Trump is returning to western Pennsylvania next week.
The Trump campaign announced Friday that President Trump is holding a rally at Erie International Airport on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The president recently held a rally on Oct. 13 in Johnstown, his first visit to Pennsylvania since recovering from coronavirus.
Joe Biden’s campaign has not announced any upcoming trips to western Pennsylvania.
