By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers will be without two key players on Sunday against a division rival.
The team ruled out wide receiver Diontae Johnson and guard David DeCastro for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. Both players left last week’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles with injuries.
DeCastro injured an abdominal muscle while Johnson has a back injury.
A look at player injuries & practice participation for Week 6.@UPMCSportsMed https://t.co/TxYRDWYSal
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 14, 2020
All Browns players and staff have tested negative for COVID-19 and Sunday’s game is still scheduled to be played as planned.
