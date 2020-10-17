ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) — For years, Aliquippa has been the most successful high school football program in Western Pennsylvania.

They’ve sent dozens of players to major college teams and have churned out some of the best players in NFL history — like Mike Ditka, Ty Law, and Darrelle Revis.

They’ve done it while voluntarily playing schools that are bigger than them, just like they decided to do this offseason.

After deciding to play up two classes from 1A to 3A, Aliquippa was informed by the PIAA that they ould be affected by something called the ‘Competitive Balance Formula.’

This formula takes into account every schools postseason record and the number of students who transfer into their program.

This forced Aliquippa up one more classification into 4A.

The Competitive Balance Formula was originally created to quell the argument that private schools had an advantage over public schools because of students transferring into their programs.

According to the state, Aliquippa had around 20 transfers over the course of a 3-year period, but Warfield says those numbers can be deceiving in a place like Aliquippa.

The coaches and administrators weren’t the only ones taken aback by the state’s ruling.

Despite now playing up three classes higher than they should be, Aliquippa is still rolling.

They’re undefeated and in first place in their conference headed into Week 6 of the WPIAL season — and they wouldn’t have it any other way.