By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 138 new Coronavirus cases Saturday and two new deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, 113 are confirmed from 2,024 PCR tests.
New cases range in age from four months to 92 years with a median age of 40 years, the Health Department says. The dates of positive tests ranged from October 11 to October 16.
There have been 1,338 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of all the hospitalized patients, 342 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 129 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.
The county-wide death toll stands at 405. There have been 13,959 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:
You must log in to post a comment.