By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three people were injured in a shooting along Arlington Avenue early Saturday morning, according to the Allegheny County Police Department.
According to police, the shooting happened in the 1700 block of Arlington Avenue, and they were first notified of the shooting around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. All of the victims had non-life-threatening injuries but were still transported to local hospitals for treatment.
Their conditions are not considered critical by police. The victims’ identities are not known at this time, but Allegheny County Police confirmed that two women and a man were among the victims.
Allegheny County Police detectives are continuing to investigate and are processing the scene. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Allegheny County Police say callers may remain anonymous.
