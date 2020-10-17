HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
No foul play is suspected by Allegheny County Police at this time.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

EDGEWOOD (KDKA) — Allegheny County Homicide Detectives are investigating after a man’s body was found in Edgewood late Saturday morning.

The man was found on the 1700 block of South Braddock Avenue, and Allegheny County Police were first notified around 11:25 a.m. Saturday. When first responders arrived, they pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The identity of the man has not been released yet. They do not suspect foul play in his death.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Allegheny County Police say callers can remain anonymous.

