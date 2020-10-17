Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
EDGEWOOD (KDKA) — Allegheny County Homicide Detectives are investigating after a man’s body was found in Edgewood late Saturday morning.
The man was found on the 1700 block of South Braddock Avenue, and Allegheny County Police were first notified around 11:25 a.m. Saturday. When first responders arrived, they pronounced the man dead at the scene.
The identity of the man has not been released yet. They do not suspect foul play in his death.
Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Allegheny County Police say callers can remain anonymous.
