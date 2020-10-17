Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Forward Sam Miletic has been re-signed to a one year contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins, according to executive vice president and general manager Jim Rutherford.
The contract has an average annual value of $700,000 at the NHL level, the Penguins say. The contract will carry through the 2020-2021 season.
The 23-year-old forward has played two seasons with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League, and he was declared the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic of the Atlantic Division.
The Pittsburgh Penguins originally signed Miletic as an undrafted free agent on September 25, 2017.
