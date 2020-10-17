By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins have signed defensemen Cody Ceci to a one-year contract worth $1.25 million.
The 26-year-old defenseman spent last season with the Toronto Maple Leafs, playing 56 games and scoring one goal, adding seven assists for a total of eight points.
Ceci led the Maple Leafs in shorthanded time-on-ice with an average of 2:50.
“Cody is a two-way defenseman who plays with size and a speed game that fits our system well,” said Rutherford. “He brings both regular season and playoff experience, and can be utilized on the penalty kill.”
He was drafted by the Ottawa Senators in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft held in Pittsburgh in the first round, 15th overall.
The addition of Ceci to the roster reunites him with Mike Matheson, who he played with in the 2016 IIHF World Championships. Ceci and Matheson each scored one goal and five assists for six points in ten games, helping Team Canada win the gold medal.
