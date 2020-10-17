PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning that were put in place across the area will expire at 9:00 a.m.
It’s a cold and clear start with some areas in the upper 20’s and low 30’s.
There won’t be much improvement temperature wise for today as high temperatures stay near 60 but there will be plenty of sunshine!
Sunday, we are back near normal in the mid-to-upper 60’s with more sunshine then the next chance for some much needed rain arrives overnight Sunday into Monday with highs near 60 degrees for the start of the week.
We will have the chance for scattered showers through Tuesday.
Wednesday through the end of the week, highs return at or near 70!
