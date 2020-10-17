Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) — Indiana Borough Police are investigating a shooting that took place near IUP’s campus.
The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Oakland Avenue.
At the scene, at least 15 evidence markers were placed around a car.
Dispatch confirms police are investigating a shooting. @KDKA
— Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) October 17, 2020
Police have not yet reported whether anyone was injured or if there are any suspects.
Stay with KDKA for more details on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.