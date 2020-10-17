HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
By Chris Hoffman
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) — Indiana Borough Police are investigating a shooting that took place near IUP’s campus.

The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Oakland Avenue.

At the scene, at least 15 evidence markers were placed around a car.

Police have not yet reported whether anyone was injured or if there are any suspects.

Stay with KDKA for more details on this developing story.

