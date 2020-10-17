By: KDKA-TV News Staff

LEETSDALE (KDKA) – Quaker Valley School District has alerted the families of students in the middle school and high school that they are transitioning to remote learning for two weeks after learning of nine positive coronavirus cases.

The district informed families that the 11 active cases within the district happened over such a short period of time exceeds the recommended threshold by the Pennsylvania Department of Health for school closures.

“Due to our desire to slow the spread at QV, the middle and high schools are transitioning to a 100% online program for the next 14 days,” the letter said. “Classes for students in grades 6-12 will take place synchronously via Zoom starting Monday, October 19 through Friday, October 30, 2020.”

The transition also means that all athletic activities will be on hold until in-person classes continue on November 2.

As of now, the district is working with the Allegheny County Health Department to conduct contact tracing. Those identified to have come into close contact with those infected will be contacted directly by the district or health department.