By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Having the right tools is the key to success for students.
And now, students in the Mon Valley will have a stash of supplies after a recent supply drive held in part by the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office.
The office partnered with the North Versailles Walmart to donate nearly $5,000 worth of notebooks, pens and other items. The office says the goal is to get deserving families through this pandemic.
“[We’re doing this] to help kids out, help students out with supplies,” said Chief Deputy Kevin Kraus of the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office. “Especially during COVID and these times of need, it’s a pleasure to be able to get together and work collaboratively to help the kids out.”
Deputies later delivered the supplies to the McKeesport School District.
