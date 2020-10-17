HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Students in the Mon Valley are to receive the needed school supplies.
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Allegheny County Sheriff's Office, Local News, Mon Valley, Pittsburgh News, school supplies, Uplifting Story

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Having the right tools is the key to success for students.

And now, students in the Mon Valley will have a stash of supplies after a recent supply drive held in part by the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office.

The office partnered with the North Versailles Walmart to donate nearly $5,000 worth of notebooks, pens and other items. The office says the goal is to get deserving families through this pandemic.

“[We’re doing this] to help kids out, help students out with supplies,” said Chief Deputy Kevin Kraus of the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office. “Especially during COVID and these times of need, it’s a pleasure to be able to get together and work collaboratively to help the kids out.”

Deputies later delivered the supplies to the McKeesport School District.

Comments