By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A precautionary flush and boil advisory has been issued for parts of Stanton Heights and Garfield due to a temporary pumping failure, the Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority has announced.

On Saturday morning, a loss of water pressure was detected due to damage caused during the T-Mobile construction near the Garfield Tank around 11:00 a.m.

Pump sensors were restored around 1:30 p.m. and this caused low and no water pressure in part of high elevation in Garfield and Stanton Heights.

A loss of pressure can cause contaminants to enter drinking water.

Water buffaloes can be found at Engine 7 at the intersection of Stanton Avenue and Hawthorne Street; and near the intersection of North Aiken Avenue and Mossfield Street.

Approximately 300 households are impacted by this notice.

You can find the map to see if your home is in the area on the PWSA website.