WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — Officials are setting up multiple locations and times for Westmoreland County residents who are voting by mail and are looking to drop off their ballots.

Starting October 21 through Election Day on Nov. 3, there will be a drop box inside the lobby of the Westmoreland County Courthouse on Main Street in Greensburg. It will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

There will also be drop boxes stationed at Westmoreland County Community College on Fifth Avenue in New Kensington, Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity and the county’s Adult Probation office on Riverview Drive in Monessen. All of those locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 and on Sunday, Nov. 1.

Additionally, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 25 and Oct. 31, voters can stop by the Student Achievement Center building at Westmoreland County Community College near Youngwood or the community college building on Mellon Road in Murrysville.