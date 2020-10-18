PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Early voting continues around the country and here at home. Allegheny County leaders say about 7,000 ballots were dropped off or applied for Saturday.

Before the Boyce Park site even open almost 100 people were in line.

“That’s our civic responsibility and that’s what we’re trying to do,” Rosemary Barbacci said. She was one of the first people in line.

According to Allegheny County leaders about 14,000 ballots or applications were submitted at the election sites last week. Saturday was about another 7,000.

About 1,900 people were at the Boyce Park location.

“People are concerned about everything going on right now I think this is a fantastic turnout,” Joann Wiehagen said while waiting at Boyce Park.

Voters feel it provides a safe way to submit your ballot and limit exposure to the virus.

“I think it’s as safe as any other function. If you’re voting November 3rd, who knows if the machines won’t malfunction,” Carol Krusey said while waiting to fill out her mail-in ballot application.

The Hill District had about 650 people come through on Saturday and hundreds more on Sunday. They had a big screen so no one had to miss the Steelers game.

“A lot of people have been out here voting, and it’s a good thing,” volunteer Kayla Kinney said.

She is not eligible to vote yet but felt it was necessary to be involved in the process.

Some volunteers and voting activists have been watching the participation of the last two weekends and are pleased.

“Clearly participation has been solid and people are enthusiastic. People understand what’s at stake,” DeWitt Walton with PA Black Votes Matter said.

An important deadline is Monday. It is the deadline to register to vote in the November election.

“You have the right to elect our leaders. Other countries don’t have that option,” Krusey said.

“People think their vote doesn’t count but it does count. It’s important to get out and vote,” Kinney said.

If you were to do your application or get your ballot submitted this weekend, there will be a site out next weekend.