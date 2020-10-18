By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers 38-7 win over the Browns did not come without a cost.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, LB Devin Bush tore his ACL and will require season-ending surgery.
Robert Spillane filled in once Bush was taken out of the game.
During Head Coach Mike Tomlin’s postgame press conference, he said they plan to use several different options at that position including Ulysees Gilbert among others.
The Steelers are 5-0 for the first time since 1978 and when they take on the Tennesee Titans next week, it will be a meeting to see which of these teams will improve to 6-0.
