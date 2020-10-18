Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man was taken to a local hospital in stable condition after being shot in the Hill District on Sunday afternoon.
According to Pittsburgh Police, they repsonded to reports of shots fired near Enoch Street and Granville Streets around 2:30 p.m.
As officers traveled to the scene, they were told that a possible victim was going to the hospital by private vehicle.
That man was admitted in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the back.
No other victims are believed to be invovled.
Pittsburgh Police are investigating.
