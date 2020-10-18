HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
Photos of the cleats Landry will wear were making the rounds on social media.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers face off at Heinz Field on Sunday afternoon, one player from the Browns will be wearing cleats to honor Mac Miller.

According to Bleacher Report, wide receiver Jarvis Landry will be wearing cleats to honor the late rapper who died in 2018.

Mac Miller, a Pittsburgh-native from Point Breeze attended Taylor Allderdice High School, where he graduated from in 2010.

 

