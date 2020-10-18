Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers face off at Heinz Field on Sunday afternoon, one player from the Browns will be wearing cleats to honor Mac Miller.
According to Bleacher Report, wide receiver Jarvis Landry will be wearing cleats to honor the late rapper who died in 2018.
.@God_Son80's custom Mac Miller cleats for the Steelers game 🙏 @brkicks @brgridiron
(via @MACHE275) pic.twitter.com/l9JgMDUMNn
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 17, 2020
Mac Miller, a Pittsburgh-native from Point Breeze attended Taylor Allderdice High School, where he graduated from in 2010.
