HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Cleveland Browns, Devin Bush, Local Sports News, Pittsburgh Steelers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers linebacker Devin Bush was led off of the field toward the end of the second quarter.

Pittsburgh Steelers Communications Director Burt Lauten confirmed that Bush suffered a knee injury and was being evaluated in the locker room. As of 2:53 p.m. Sunday, Bush will not return to the game.

Bush was replaced by Robert Spillane.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are facing off against the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field.

Comments