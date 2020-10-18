Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers linebacker Devin Bush was led off of the field toward the end of the second quarter.
Pittsburgh Steelers Communications Director Burt Lauten confirmed that Bush suffered a knee injury and was being evaluated in the locker room. As of 2:53 p.m. Sunday, Bush will not return to the game.
INJURY UPDATE: Devin Bush has been downgraded to OUT. https://t.co/BHlxTr5jKC
— Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) October 18, 2020
Bush was replaced by Robert Spillane.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are facing off against the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field.
