PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Conditions won’t be as cold today as it was yesterday!
High temperatures today are back above normal in the mid-to-upper 60’s.
We won’t have as much sunshine as yesterday, so expect partly sunny skies.
Much needed rain arrives overnight Sunday into Monday that last through Tuesday.
We could pick up around 1/2″ to.3/4″ of rain for some areas next week and that could help out our moderate drought situation.
High temperatures will be near 60 degrees for the start of the week, then Wednesday through the end of the week, highs return to the low-to-mid 70s!
Friday evening we will have our next chance for showers and maybe some rumbles of thunder along with it.
