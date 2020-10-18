By: KDKA-TV News Staff

INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) — The Indiana Borough Police Department has charged two suspects in the death of a Pittsburgh man and are seeking to identify two additional suspects on Sunday.

Jaedyn Wright, 20, was shot and killed around 4:00 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Oakland Avenue near IUP’s campus. Investigators say they believe that the four suspects were attempting to “acquire” marijuana from Wright, which led to his death. Investigators accuse all four suspects of fleeing the scene after the shooting.

Isabella Edmonds, 17, of Indiana has been arrested and is being charged as an adult with criminal homicide, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking. She is in the Indiana County Jail currently.

A second suspect, 20-year-old Isaiah Moore, of Philadelphia is facing the same charges. Police have issued a warrant for his arrest and are still attempting to locate him.

Police are also asking for public assistance in identifying two other suspects they say are involved in the shooting and have provided photos from surveillance footage. Anyone with information about these two unknown suspects or Moore is asked to call 724-349-2121 at any time to speak with the Indiana Borough Police Department.

The Indiana Borough Police Department was assisted by the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office in filing the charges.