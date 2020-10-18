PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Though only about 5,200 fans attended Sunday’s Steelers game, the North Shore was buzzing after the team’s 38-7 win over the Cleveland Browns.

“They’re not winning in our house,” said Erica Harper, a Steelers fan. “Not against Ben (Roethlisberger).”

The Steelers are 5-0 for the first time since 1978. That season, they beat the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl XIII.

Some fans believe the team is headed in the same direction.

“Now we know we’re contenders,” said Steelers fan Kacer Malick.

The Browns came to Heinz Field with a 4-1 record and were considered to be the Steelers’ biggest test so far.

Fans say beating an AFC North rival in such commanding fashion makes victory that much sweeter.

“Our offense looks great,” said Rob Papale. “Ben looks back. I mean we put Baker on the bench in the 3rd quarter, which is great.”

Many fans made note of Roethlisberger’s play and seemed to have growing confidence in the Steelers defense.

“The defense stepped up and played great, played fantastic and the offense was phenomenal too,” Malick said. “Big Ben, great. It was a very, very good game for the Steelers.”

The Steelers have two big tests ahead.

Next week, they’ll travel to Nashville to play the 5-0 Tennessee Titans. After that, they’ll travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens.