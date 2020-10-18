PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s a Steelers game day in Pittsburgh, and a highly anticipated one at that.

The Cleveland Browns are coming to Heinz Field for the first time this season.

This game has a lot of meaning for the AFC North division.

The Steelers come into today with a 4-0 record in first place in the division and the Browns are 4-1 for the first time since 1990s.

This year, the division shaping up to be right, with the Ravens also at 4-1.

So, it’s never too early to think about how this can impact the playoffs.

This is also the first time the Steelers will see Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett since the brawl that happened last year in Cleveland.

That incident is where he hit Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph over the head with his own helmet.

Related Stories:

This led to him being suspended for the second matchup.

Both teams have been trying to downplay that incident in interviews this weeks.

As for fans, there will 5,500 allowed inside the stadium again like last week.

They will have to wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines.

They are asked to stay home if they are feeling any symptoms.

As for the players, they continue to get tested.

Odell Beckham, Jr. has tested negative and is expected to play.

This comes after the Browns last opponent, the Indianapolis Colts had players test false positive earlier this week, causing a brief shutdown of their facilities.

According to reports, the Browns offensive will be ‘fully loaded’ with Baker Mayfield, Beckham, and Jarvis Landry all expected to play despite being listed as ‘questionable’ earlier this week on the injury report.

#Browns QB Baker Mayfield — listed as questionable (chest) — will start against the #Steelers, per source. WRs Odell Beckham Jr. (illness) and Jarvis Landry (hip/ribs) are good to go, too. Offense fully loaded in Pittsburgh. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 18, 2020

David DeCastro and Diontae Johnson have already been ruled out of today’s game with injuries.

The Steelers and Browns will kickoff their game at 1:00 p.m. at Heinz Field.

More From KDKA: