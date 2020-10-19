By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) – Baldwin-Whitehall School District is temporarily closing three buildings after a substitute teacher tested positive for coronavirus.
In a release on Monday, the district said it is closing J.E. Harrison Education Center, McAnnulty Elementary School and Whitehall Elementary School for the remainder of the week. Students will switch to remote learning and return to in-school instruction on Oct. 26.
“The substitute teacher has worked within each of the District’s elementary populations at McAnnulty, Whitehall and Harrison Schools and all families and employees identified as close contacts have been directly informed and have implemented mandatory quarantine periods,” the district said in a release.
You must log in to post a comment.