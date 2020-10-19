Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man barricaded inside a home in Beechview has led to a SWAT situation.
Pittsburgh Police and other first responders arrived at the scene along Dawn Avenue early Monday morning.
It’s unclear what led to this situation developing.
BREAKING- SWAT situation in Beechview. @PghPolice on scene along with first responders. Working to learn what’s happening and who is involved. Stay with @KDKA pic.twitter.com/JD7mVuhIDa
— Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) October 19, 2020
