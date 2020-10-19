PITTSBURGH (AP/KDKA) — Netflix has released the trailer for George C. Wolfe’s August Wilson adaptation of “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” showcasing Chadwick Boseman’s final performance opposite Viola Davis’ powerhouse blues singer.

The film was shot on Pittsburgh’s North Side last year, much like August Wilson’s “Fences,” starring Denzel Washington and Davis in 2016.

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” is already one of the year’s most anticipated films. It is the next chapter in Washington’s ongoing project to turn Wilson’s plays into films.

“I got my time coming to me.” Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman star in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, from director George C. Wolfe and producer Denzel Washington. pic.twitter.com/8xNf1zaJuz — Netflix (@netflix) October 19, 2020

But since the unexpected death of 43-year-old Boseman from colon cancer this summer, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” has taken on a elegiac aura.

Boseman’s performance has been said to be among the finest of his career, and the scenes previewed Monday only reinforced that notion. He plays an ambitious musician in 1920s Chicago alongside Davis.

Netflix is expected to push “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” for Academy Awards consideration, particularly Davis and Boseman.

Netflix has set a premiere date of Dec. 18 for the film.

