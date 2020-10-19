By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HEILWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) — A 17-year-old died over the weekend after officials say he crashed while riding an ATV in Indiana County.
The Indiana County Coroner’s Office said Monday that Robert James Kotchey died Saturday after he was thrown from an ATV during a crash at Tri-County ATV in Pine Township. The Butler Eagle reports Kotchey was a senior at Knoch High School.
The coroner says Kotchey was riding ATVs with his brother when the crash happened. After the accident, the 17-year-old was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Officials say he was wearing a helmet. A GoFundMe has been started to help the family. Click here for more.
