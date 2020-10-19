HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
The coroner says the 17-year-old boy was riding ATVs with his brother when the crash happened.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HEILWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) — A 17-year-old died over the weekend after officials say he crashed while riding an ATV in Indiana County.

(Photo Credit: GoFundMe)

The Indiana County Coroner’s Office said Monday that Robert James Kotchey died Saturday after he was thrown from an ATV during a crash at Tri-County ATV in Pine Township. The Butler Eagle reports Kotchey was a senior at Knoch High School.

The coroner says Kotchey was riding ATVs with his brother when the crash happened. After the accident, the 17-year-old was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Officials say he was wearing a helmet. A GoFundMe has been started to help the family. Click here for more.

