Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HAMPTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A dump truck has reportedly crashed over a hillside in Hampton Township.
According to Allegheny County emergency officials, the truck was hauling sand and towing a skid-steer loader vehicle.
The crash site is located at South Montour and Wildwood Roads, just before 2 p.m.
Officials have not yet said what caused the crash or if there are any injuries.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.