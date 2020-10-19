HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The crash happened at South Montour and Wildwood Roads.
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Crash, Hampton Township, Local TV

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HAMPTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A dump truck has reportedly crashed over a hillside in Hampton Township.

According to Allegheny County emergency officials, the truck was hauling sand and towing a skid-steer loader vehicle.

The crash site is located at South Montour and Wildwood Roads, just before 2 p.m.

Officials have not yet said what caused the crash or if there are any injuries.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments