FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections is reporting the first inmate death due to COVID-19 at SCI Greene.

The inmate died on October 17 and was admitted to an area hospital for health issues unrelated to COVID-19.

While in the hospital, he tested positive for COVID-19 on October 13.

The 35-year-old inmate was serving a 3-to-6-year sentence for sexual assault and had been in the system since March 2017. He was taken to SCI Greene in July when he violated his parole.

“We continue our battle against this dangerous invisible enemy,” Corrections Secretary John Wetzel said. “With fall upon us, we are expecting a resurgence. That is why it is vital to continue our mitigation efforts. We cannot let our guard down.”

As of October 16, 25 employees of SCI Greene have reported positive, two of those are active cases, 13 have results pending.

There are also four active cases of COVID-19 among inmates. All of the inmates are in isolation either in the prison’s infirmary or local hospitals.

This is the 13th inmate death due to COVID-19 in the Pa. Department of Corrections.