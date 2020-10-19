PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today is the day.

If you’re planning to vote in this year’s presidential election on November 3rd and aren’t registered, you only have a few hours left.

If you want to register to vote, you have until 5:00 p.m. tonight.

All you need is your drivers license or ID card — if you don’t have that, you’ll be asked for your social security number.

You have multiple ways to get your registration in.

The first option is to use the state’s online voter registration system.

Another option is submit a paper registration form to your county election office.

Your registration must be received by 5:00 p.m. on Monday.

To qualify to vote, you must be:

a United States citizen, a resident of Pennsylvania, and a resident of your district for at least 30 days before the election

18 years old

Once your registration is accepted, you will get a voter card in the mail, and it will tell you where to vote.

Voter Registration Tools and Information:

You don’t have to re-register, unless you wish to change party affiliation.

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is 5:00 p.m. on October 27.

Election Day is November 3rd, when polls will open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m.

Mail in ballots must be received or postmarked by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day.

