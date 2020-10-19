By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — As coronavirus cases continue to rise across the state, leaders are once again stressing the importance of staying vigilant.

Gov. Tom Wolf and state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine say Pennsylvania is seeing a fall resurgence with an overall positivity rate at 4.3%.

That is up from 3.9% last week.

Amid a fall resurgence of COVID-19, @GovernorTomWolf and @SecretaryLevine today presented an update on the COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard data and asked Pennsylvanians to unite against COVID.https://t.co/A47MkA84le — Office of the Governor (@GovernorsOffice) October 19, 2020

They say the state has come a long way in building up testing, contact tracing and stockpiling personal protective equipment.

However, they say now is not the time to slow mitigation efforts.

“Pennsylvanians, you matter. All of us matter and so do our actions. When we make good choices and follow health and safety measures, we see results,” Gov. Wolf said, “so let’s keep working together to make sure this fall resurgence is as minimal as can be.”

Dr. Levine says there are 21 counties with “concerning” positivity rates.

That list includes Armstrong, Lawrence and Westmoreland counties.

