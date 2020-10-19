By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania man has been charged with abusing his 4-month-old daughter.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced charges Monday against Dean Sulin, a DuBois man arrested for inflicting life-threatening injuries on his daughter.
“Physically harming an infant child is abhorrent,” said Attorney General Shapiro said in a release. “There are consequences for harming children in Pennsylvania and the defendant is facing those consequences today. My Office is focused on fighting for the defenseless, and will continue to hold child abusers accountable.”
Officials say on Jan. 31, 2018, Sulin’s daughter was taken to the hospital and later flown to UPMC Children’s Hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries, including a bilateral subdural hematoma, retinal hemorrhages and extensive bruising.
The physicians who examined the child determined her injuries were from abusive head trauma, officials say. Investigators believe the injuries were inflicted by Sulin, who was her primary caregiver that day.
Witnesses told investigators that they saw Sulin pick up his infant daughter and shake her violently while screaming expletives on different occasions, officials say.
Sulin has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault. The case was referred to the Office of Attorney General in August.
You must log in to post a comment.