PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Here comes the rain. Rain showers expected through the day today and a big portion of the day on Tuesday as well.

Technically, temperatures will be ticking up between now and tomorrow so while we have multiple fronts around, I don’t think it would be correct to say a cold front is going to move through.

You can see on the system’s back side though, the cool air in the way of snow that will not impact us.

Temperatures won’t move very much today.

Highs will be at around 57 degrees, and that’s the temperature we are sitting on this morning.

Lows will be in the low 50’s.

Temperatures will still be in the mid 50’s at midnight tonight.

Tuesday highs will return to the 60’s with mid to maybe even upper 70s expected for highs on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

That stretch of 70’s will be dry as well! Enjoy!

