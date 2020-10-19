HARRISBURG (KDKA) – KDKA has been doing a series of campaign stories on some of the competitive races on the ballot in 2020, in addition to the Presidential race.

Political editor Jon Delano previews a statewide race that will make history no matter who wins the office.

State Auditor General is an important watchdog, monitoring how your tax dollars are spent by elected officials.

This year there’s no incumbent running with newcomers on the ballot.

If Dauphin County Controller Timothy DeFoor, a Republican wins this office, he will be the first African American elected to a statewide row office in Pennsylvania, but he downplays that.

“People aren’t necessarily looking at the color of one’s skin, but hopefully what they’re looking at is the experience that comes with it,” says DeFoor.

A Pitt graduate who once worked for UPMC before winning county office in Harrisburg, DeFoor says it’s his qualifications as an auditor that count.

“I think it is very important that government be held accountable with regards to how our tax dollars are being spent,” DeFoor told KDKA’s Jon Delano. “You look at my skill set and it’s been very consistent with one word – audit and auditing.”

The Democratic candidate for Auditor General is Nina Ahmad, a Ph.D. scientist, former Deputy Mayor of Philadelphia, and a Bangladeshi native who would be the first woman of color if she is elected.

“I think it becomes very important that you bring that lens of equity to the table to see how your tax dollars are being used,” says Ahmad.

Ahmad sees the job as more than just numbers. She wants to be a public policy advocate.

“This is much broader than having a narrow view of this office. This is a strategic position of being part of the vision of what Pennsylvania can be.”

Polls suggest that it’s neck and neck between Ahmad and DeFoor.

Also on the ballot are Libertarian Jennifer Moore and Green Party Olivia Faison.