PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With just over two weeks until the Presidential Election, voters are focusing in on how they are going to vote.

“This is a very important election, people have to get out there to cast their vote,” was one comment in the middle of a Steelers tailgating party at Heinz Field yesterday. (The informal party was in a private lot owned by a hotel.)

While folks were there to join together and celebrate the unbeaten Steelers, they were not necessarily together on their view of the election.

One gentleman putting it this way, “It’s been a very bad year, and I think everything points to the President. And maybe not everything is president’s fault but he did something that could have been done and take care of. And it wasn’t so I think Biden’s our man.”

While sharing a beer at the same tailgate another man added, “A little bit concerned about it, sure, because the polls aren’t always right but they’re saying that Biden’s gonna win that scares me to death. I feel that this election’s good versus evil and Trump’s the good news. I think they’re the evil.”

A woman pointed out the seriousness of every vote, “A lot of people don’t think their voice is being heard. This is the only way we can do it. If it doesn’t work out the way you want it to. You know you tried.”

There were a few just sick of it all, “I don’t really want to talk about politics that much.”

And some still on the fence, saying “I’m not really sure how I feel right now, cuz I’m kind of, you know, in between candidates.”

But those who have made of their minds are set, “I feel like we gotta get Trump back in their way to give him the support he needs. We need to stop with all the lies, everybody going to rally around the president we need to get the pandemic fixed, we need to get everybody back working. We need to get everything rolling.”

Countered by, “I feel more on Joe Biden’s side because a lot of things that Trump does don’t sit to right with me personally.”

Across the board, folks are disturbed by the impact the election is having, “I feel like the atmosphere of the country sucks. I just feel like it’s too much it’s like a battle. And I feel like a lot of people are rowed up.”

And a gentleman nearby added, “You can’t change minds overnight so hopefully the best you can do is be kind and hopefully someone else follows along with you.”

