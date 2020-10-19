HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A massive new mural has gone up on the side of a Penn Avenue building in the Strip District.

It the latest in the Pittsburgh Solidarity for Change Project — a 10 mural series aimed at bringing awareness to ending gun violence and racism.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The artists who created the mural say they hope it’s inspirational.

“The whole design is about unity, people coming together from everywhere around the world. It shows that if you work on yourself individually, we can always come together and overcome all the problems we have,” said Sara Butra-Coleman.

They’ve painted similar murals around the city, including the one of the late civil rights icon John Lewis. That mural is located Uptown.

