By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Transportation Security Administration announced on Monday that Sunday was the first time since March that agents screened more than 1 million passengers in a day.
With travel restrictions in place, travel numbers have been down significantly since March.
“TSA has been diligent in our efforts to ensure checkpoints are clean, safe and healthy for frontline workers and airline passengers, implementing new protocols and deploying state-of-the-art technologies that improve security and reduce physical contact,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske.
Even with the uptick in travel this past week, TSA says that passenger volume still remains much lower than pre-pandemic levels.
However, TSA says they screened more than 6 million passengers between Oct. 12-18.
Since the start of the pandemic, TSA has implemented new safety measures in order to keep travelers safe during the pandemic, including a device that allows passengers to insert their ID into a card reader in order to cut down on human contact.
For those planning a trip in the future, you can learn more about the TSA procedures at Pittsburgh International Airport on their website.
