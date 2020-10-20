By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Elections Division announced Tuesday morning that it would be offering expanded hours in the lead-up to Election Day.

The Elections Division today announced that it will be offering expanded hours for its office and the lobby for voters to apply for and receive their mail-in or absentee ballot, or to return their completed ballot. pic.twitter.com/PB6GfBjfK7 — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) October 20, 2020

The Elections Office located at 542 Forbes Avenue will be open during the following dates and times, where you can apply for and drop-off a mail-in or absentee ballot :

Tuesday, October 20 through Friday, October 23 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM

Saturday, October 24 9 AM to 5 PM

Sunday, October 25 11 AM to 7 PM

Monday, October 26 8:30 AM to 8 PM

Tuesday, October 27 through Friday, October 30 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM

Saturday, October 31 and Sunday, November 1 CLOSED

Monday, November 2 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM

Tuesday, November 3 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM



The lobby of the building, where ballots can be dropped off, will be open at the following dates and times.

Tuesday, October 20 through Friday, October 23 8 AM to 5 PM

Saturday, October 24 9 AM to 5 PM

Sunday, October 25 11 AM to 7 PM

Monday, October 26 8 AM to 8 PM

Tuesday, October 27 through Monday, November 2 8 AM to 8 PM

Tuesday, November 3 7 AM to 8 PM



The county’s additional elections offices which have been open the past two weekends will be in operation again this coming weekend as well on Saturday October 24 from 9 AM to 5 PM and on Sunday, October 25 from 11 AM to 7 PM at the following locations:

County Office Building, 542 Forbes Avenue, Room 601, Downtown Pittsburgh, 15219

Boyce Park Ski Lodge, 790 Center Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15239

CCAC Allegheny, 845 Allegheny Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233

CCAC South, 1750 Clairton Road, West Mifflin, PA 15122

North Park Ice Rink, 1200 Pearce Mill Road, Wexford, PA 15090

If you have already applied for a mail-in or abstentee ballot, you cannot apply again.

You are only allowed to drop off your own ballot.

Face masks or coverings must be worn and social distancing practices will be in place.

Voters who have made errors or misplaced their security envelope or declaration envelope may get replacement materials.

A ballot can be re-issued if a mistake has been made on your existing one, but you must bring the original ballot with you.