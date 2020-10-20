HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
Juneteenth is a holiday that recognizes the end of slavery in 1865 when slaves in Texas finally learned of their emancipation.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — Allegheny County Council approved making Juneteenth a paid holiday for county employees.

Bethany Hallam, Allegheny County Council member at large, said on Twitter that the council voted unanimously to recognize Juneteenth as a paid holiday.

“Allegheny County Council just voted unanimously to recognize Juneteenth as a paid holiday for county employees,” Hallam tweeted on Tuesday.

In August, Mayor Bill Peduto said that he is making Juneteenth a city holiday.

