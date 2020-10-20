By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 103 new Coronavirus cases Tuesday and one additional death.

Of the newly reported cases, 65 are confirmed from 756 PCR tests. Thirty-eight are probable cases with 24 from positive antigen tests.

New cases range in age from 10 months to 88 years with a median age of 32 years, according to the Health Department The dates of positive tests ranged from Oct. 1-19. Health officials say there was one positive test on Oct. 1 and one on Oct. 5, and the rest are from within the last week.

There have been 1,352 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of all the hospitalized patients, 348 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 131 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The county-wide death toll stands at 406. The newly-reported death was recorded on Oct. 18. The patient was in their 90s and was in a long-term care facility.

There have been 14,277 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

Health officials say, as of Monday’s report, 202,569 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

