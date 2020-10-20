By: KDKA-TV News Staff

KISKI TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One person is in custody and another is still on the run after they allegedly assaulted a Kiski Township resident and stole that person’s vehicle.

The incident happened just before 8 a.m. Tuesday at a home in North Apollo Borough.

Police say 41-year-old Lisa Alsippi and 30-year-old Randy McGuire hit and injured the victim, then took the car.

Alsippi allegedly returned later with the vehicle and was taken into custody. She faces robbery of a motor vehicle, theft, simple assault and harassment charges.

She’s being held in the Armstrong County Jail.

Police are still looking for McGuire. Anyone who has seen him is asked to call Kiski Township Police at (724)478-3357 or dial 911.

The victim suffered some minor injuries.

