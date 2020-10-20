By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you can’t go a day without coffee, you’re not alone.

And it turns out that ‘cup of Joe’ could actually be good for you.

A recent study shows it may help slow the spread of colon cancer.

The study looked at dietary questionnaires from more than 1,100 people who were undergoing chemotherapy for advanced or metastatic colon cancer.

They found for every cup of coffee consumed, there was a 7% improvement in survival and a 5% improvement in cancer growth.

Caffeinated or not, it didn’t matter.

Both appeared to positively impact colon cancer.

Doctors say coffee is chock full of disease-fighting antioxidants.

“If you’re worried about drinking three or four cups a day, It’s probably safe and may actually be more beneficial than drinking less. So, if you really like that ‘cup of Joe’ in the morning and that one in the afternoon, like I do, keep doing it. It probably has a number of benefits, specifically to colorectal cancer and maybe for some others,” said Dr. Suneel Kamath of the Cleveland Clinic

Other studies have linked coffee consumption to a reduced risk for diseases included Type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

A link with more information about this study can be found online.