By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It looks like Pennsylvania will be one of the few states that cannot count mail-in ballots before Election Day.

State House Republicans say they have no immediate plans to consider changing the election code.

That means it could take days after Election Day to have a final tally.

House Republicans are blaming Governor Tom Wolf, saying he hasn’t put anything on the table that they can agree to.

Governor Wolf says he just wants to help Pennsylvania’s county leaders.

“Republican and Democratic county commissioners, every time I talk to them, this is something they’re crying for. They would like to have the ability to actually start to canvass. Right now, it’s at 7:00 a.m. on Election Day, and they would like to have a chance to do that before. Again, they were asking for 21 days, which I’m fine with,” Governor Wolf said.

House Republicans wanted any bill that allowed pre-canvassing to also add security components, limit drop boxes, and set back mail-in ballot deadlines.

