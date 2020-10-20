By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ELIZABETH (KDKA) — Teens at an area high school are doing some good for their community.

Students at Elizabeth Forward High School and the Tri-M Music Honor Society raised $3,600 last spring.

They wanted to buy duffel bags and supplies for foster kids who would otherwise carry their belongings in trash bags.

The Coronavirus pandemic pushed back their project, but on Monday, they finally got together to assemble and decorate the 100 bags.

Mission accomplished! 100 bags filled with goodies for foster kids in our area. So #efproud of our @EFTriM and @EFHSSGA students. Thanks to @KDKA and @MeghanKDKA for covering our assembly event today. pic.twitter.com/fBHzqhuGzw — EF Student Gov (@EFHSSGA) October 19, 2020

“It’s awesome. Especially knowing that it’s helloing people in our community. Sometimes we don’t appreciate all that we have, so just to do something that gives back, and it’s fun for us to do. We’re having a good time decorating,” said Natalie Beinlich, a senior.

The bags will now go to a local foster agency for distribution.