The bags will be donated to foster children who otherwise would carry things in garbage bags.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ELIZABETH (KDKA) — Teens at an area high school are doing some good for their community.

Students at Elizabeth Forward High School and the Tri-M Music Honor Society raised $3,600 last spring.

They wanted to buy duffel bags and supplies for foster kids who would otherwise carry their belongings in trash bags.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Jim Cahalan)

The Coronavirus pandemic pushed back their project, but on Monday, they finally got together to assemble and decorate the 100 bags.

“It’s awesome. Especially knowing that it’s helloing people in our community. Sometimes we don’t appreciate all that we have, so just to do something that gives back, and it’s fun for us to do. We’re having a good time decorating,” said Natalie Beinlich, a senior.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Jim Cahalan)

The bags will now go to a local foster agency for distribution.

